PM Modi to address mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, may speak about Citizenship Amendment Act
Sunday, 22 December 2019 () PM Modi is scheduled to address the rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi at around 11.30 am and it is expected that he would raise the issue of CAA in his speech and try to once again assure the Muslims of the country that the new legislation will not harm them and it has not been introduced to take anyone's citizenship away.
PM MODI RALLY IN DELHI AMID CITIZENSHIP ACT PROTESTS, FIREARM ON UP COP SPOTTED DURING PROTESTS, JDU DEMANDS MEET WITH ALLY BJP ON ALL-INDIA NRC,
BJP ALLY SAD DEMANDS INCLUSION OF MUSLIMS IN CAA, FATF HANDS OVER 150 QUERIES TO PAKISTAN AND MORE NEWS
