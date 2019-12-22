Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bigg Boss 13: Do you think Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai instigate Sidharth Shukla?

Bollywood Life Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Last night Bigg Boss 13 saw one of the ugliest fights of the season. This one also involved Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnshRaj33738789

हिन्दुस्तानी RT @HunkXeeshan: @GAUAHAR_KHAN i think you missed that part when asim told ki acha chalra tha vikas biche me ake game kharab kardiya bigg b… 9 hours ago

HunkXeeshan

Ηцйк XεξŠнαй @GAUAHAR_KHAN i think you missed that part when asim told ki acha chalra tha vikas biche me ake game kharab kardiya… https://t.co/U4IULhhKF0 9 hours ago

sweetneha897

neha RT @abba_ka_naukar: Shukla said "Ye aake humse ghand nikal ta hai" That means he agreed that usske andar ghand hai... Great job Asim. Ua… 11 hours ago

abba_ka_naukar

Abba Ka Naukar #BB13 🌟 Shukla said "Ye aake humse ghand nikal ta hai" That means he agreed that usske andar ghand hai... Great job Asim.… https://t.co/qG6wCZ4zk8 11 hours ago

lonewarrior7860

🎭💀IAN SOMERHALDER FAN💀🎭 RT @bollywood_life: #BiggBoss13: Who do you think was at fault in last night's ugly brawl - #SidharthaShukla #AsimRaiz or #RashamiDesai htt… 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.