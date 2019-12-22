Global  

Dabangg 3 box office collection day 2 early estimates: CAA protests continue to affect the Salman Khan starrer

Bollywood Life Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
If Dabangg 3 had a smooth release, the collections would have been in the range of Rs 65-70 crore. Well, we hope to see a solid growth today, which will help the film cruise past the Rs 75 crore mark at the box office
News video: Dabangg 3 | Public review | Salman Khan | Sonakshi Sinha

Dabangg 3 | Public review | Salman Khan | Sonakshi Sinha 02:03

 Salman Khan starrer-Dabangg 3 hit the theatres on December 20. Moviegoers loved Salman’s acting in the movie. People also lauded Salman’s witty one-liners and dancing skills apart from his famous belt dance step.

QamarWaseem786

Qamar Waseem RT @bollywood_life: Dabangg 3 box office collection day 2 early estimates: CAA protests continue to affect the Salman Khan starrer #Daban… 32 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Dabangg 3 box office collection day 2 early estimates: CAA protests continue to affect the Salman Khan starrer… https://t.co/baLLOmw473 1 hour ago

KhiladiManiac

Gᴜʟᴀʙ RT @latestly: #Dabangg3 Box Office Collection Day 1: @BeingSalmanKhan's Film Fails To Match Expectations, Earns Rs 20 Crore As Per Early Es… 14 hours ago

