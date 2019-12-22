Global  

US: 6 killed, 13 injured in apartment fire in Las Vegas

Sify Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Las Vegas [US], Dec 22: Six people were killed and 13 others were injured on Saturday in an apartment fire in downtown Las Vegas, City's Fire Department said on Saturday.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: 5 people dead in downtown apartment fire

5 people dead in downtown apartment fire 02:11

 Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says that 5 people are dead after a fire early this morning at an apartment building in downtown Las Vegas. Sean DeLancey reporting.

