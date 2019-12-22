Not only hospitals, ‘Special 26’ kingpin duped girls as well Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

The ‘Special 26’ fraudster, who targeted private hospitals across the country, had also duped girls after getting their details from matrimonial websites, police said on Friday. 👓 View full article

