66th Filmfare Awards 2019 (South) complete winners' list: Dhanush, Yash, Trisha, Keerthy Suresh win top honours

Sunday, 22 December 2019 () While Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi won Best Actor (Tamil) for Vada Chennai and 96, Yash bagged the Best Actor (Kannada) for his massy act in KGF. Ram Charan won Best Actor (Telugu) for his raw and hard-hitting performance in Rangasthlam. Coming to actresses, Keerthy Suresh, Trisha and Manju Warrier bagged the Best Actress trophy for Mahanati, 96 and Aami in 66th Filmfare Awards (South).
While Ajay Devgn bagged the Most Stylish Superstar award, Entertainer of the year was given to Kriti Sanon for her performances in films like Luka Chuppi,... Bollywood Life Also reported by •IndiaTimes