Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Three days to Christmas. In the kitchen

Mid-Day Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Three days to Christmas. In the kitchen**Guava cheese /// AT Noir, Juhu**

This sweet treat from Brazil made its way to Goan homes during the Portuguese rule. Guava cheese or perad, as the Goans fondly call the tempting tangy-fruity taste dessert, is available commercially throughout the year, but a fresh version finds a prominent place on the festive table every...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Christmas comes early for Anthony Homes Community kids [Video]Christmas comes early for Anthony Homes Community kids

Local organizations have brought the holiday spirit a few days before Christmas.

Credit: WMGTPublished

How Are Philadelphians Spending Their Christmas Days? [Video]How Are Philadelphians Spending Their Christmas Days?

Howard Monroe reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:36Published


Tweets about this

BarBouludBOS

Bar Boulud Boston 'Twas three days before Christmas & all through the kitchen every chef was stirring! Executive Chef Ethan Koelbel i… https://t.co/L77oennfKI 21 hours ago

TheJoxelGroup

The Joxel Group, LLC. RT @LifeNavOrg: The Milwaukee Kitchen Cabinet kicked off their "Three Days of Christmas" a couple weeks back. Last year, Life Navigators wa… 2 days ago

LifeNavOrg

Life Navigators The Milwaukee Kitchen Cabinet kicked off their "Three Days of Christmas" a couple weeks back. Last year, Life Navig… https://t.co/LIv8u9ZpdA 2 days ago

moonlightlady2

Sandy Lynn Ralph RT @dlwp: We're into the last two days of Christmas lunch at DLWP, so if you want three delicious courses for only £25, join us from 12-3pm… 2 days ago

viralvm69

viral mehta RT @mid_day: One would imagine that three days of toil to make a single dish might ruin Christmas fervour, but sometimes, good things come… 2 days ago

dlwp

De La Warr Pavilion We're into the last two days of Christmas lunch at DLWP, so if you want three delicious courses for only £25, join… https://t.co/zDOhcn5x6I 2 days ago

sm9eb

🎃Countess Orion, Vampire Cat🎃⚱sm9eb🏺 @erinleeryan @elakdawalla Hmm, stollen is not going to happen this year. "Check your schedule. Your fruit needs to… https://t.co/YkIOAlDJsM 3 days ago

daspanda

Sandra I'm Instagraming again... I’ve been in the kitchen for three days. I think Hunter misses me. So far I did three typ… https://t.co/MPpPbbsWZ7 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.