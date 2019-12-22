Face-recognition technology, snipers on buidlings, NSG commandos deployed for PM Modi’s rally in Delhi Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

According to a senior police official, 20 additional DCPs have been deployed to take care of the security during PM Modi's rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday (December 22). 👓 View full article

