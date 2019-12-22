Global  

Karnataka CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for two killed in Mangaluru protest

Zee News Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two people who died during the protests in Mangaluru on December 19.
