Hate me but don't hate India: PM Modi at rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

Meanwhile, intelligence reports reveal that Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan based terror group is conspiring to target Modi at the venue. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

4 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published Mega Rally of PM Modi underway at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan | Oneindia News 03:02 PM MODI RALLY IN DELHI AMID CITIZENSHIP ACT PROTESTS, FIREARM ON UP COP SPOTTED DURING PROTESTS, JDU DEMANDS MEET WITH ALLY BJP ON ALL-INDIA NRC, BJP ALLY SAD DEMANDS INCLUSION OF MUSLIMS IN CAA, FATF HANDS OVER 150 QUERIES TO PAKISTAN AND MORE NEWS