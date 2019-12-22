Toll from measles outbreak in Samoa rises to 79

Apia [Samoa], Dec 22 (Sputnik/ANI) A measles outbreak in Samoa has already killed 79 people, with over 5,500 cases of the disease registered in the country, which has a population of less than 200,000, the Samoan government said on Sunday.

