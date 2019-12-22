Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Toll from measles outbreak in Samoa rises to 79

Sify Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Apia [Samoa], Dec 22 (Sputnik/ANI) A measles outbreak in Samoa has already killed 79 people, with over 5,500 cases of the disease registered in the country, which has a population of less than 200,000, the Samoan government said on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Samoa measles vaccination campaign a 'success' [Video]Samoa measles vaccination campaign a 'success'

More than 20,000 people in Samoa have been vaccinated for measles in two days.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published

Samoa measles outbreak: At least 60 dead [Video]Samoa measles outbreak: At least 60 dead

Officials say more than 4,200 measles cases have been reported since the outbreak, with 165 in the last 24 hours.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Measles outbreak: Warning issued after infected passenger on flight from Samoa

Measles outbreak: Warning issued after infected passenger on flight from SamoaPassengers who flew from Samoa on an Air New Zealand flight at the weekend are being warned they could have been exposed to measles.One of the passengers on...
New Zealand Herald

Samoa ends measles state of emergency as infection rate slows

The South Pacific island nation of Samoa has lifted a six week-state of emergency after the infection rate from a measles outbreak that has swept the country...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.