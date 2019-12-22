Global  

Afghanistan: Ashraf Ghani secures victory in presidential elections

Sunday, 22 December 2019
Kabul [Afghanistan], Dec 22 (ANI): Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday secured a victory in presidential elections with 50.64 percent votes, the country's election commission announced after an around three-month delay of the September vote, which resulted in protests and bitter dispute over claims of fraud.
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Afghan poll results suggest slim win for Ghani

Afghan poll results suggest slim win for Ghani 01:53

 Afghanistan's incumbent President Ashraf Ghani won a slim majority of votes in a September election, delayed preliminary results showed on Sunday. David Doyle reports.

