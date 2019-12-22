North Korea holds party meeting to bolster army Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

Pyongyang [North Korea], Dec 22 (ANI): North Korea leader Kim Jong-un presided over a meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party and discussed "important organisational and political measures and military steps to bolster up" the country's armed forces. 👓 View full article

