Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

North Korea holds party meeting to bolster army

Sify Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Pyongyang [North Korea], Dec 22 (ANI): North Korea leader Kim Jong-un presided over a meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party and discussed "important organisational and political measures and military steps to bolster up" the country's armed forces.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

resist43v3r

Resistance43v3r RT @starsandstripes: The meeting came amid speculation that North Korea could abandon diplomacy with the U.S. and launch either a long-rang… 1 hour ago

MakMonZzZ

R C K 🔱🛡️ RT @inquirerdotnet: North Korea said leader Kim Jong Un has convened a key ruling party meeting to decide on steps to bolster the country’s… 2 hours ago

inquirerdotnet

Inquirer North Korea said leader Kim Jong Un has convened a key ruling party meeting to decide on steps to bolster the count… https://t.co/V6MKEaD6ri 6 hours ago

inquirerdotnet

Inquirer North Korea said leader Kim Jong Un has convened a key ruling party meeting to decide on steps to bolster the count… https://t.co/QonzKh9zLl 6 hours ago

starsandstripes

Stars and Stripes The meeting came amid speculation that North Korea could abandon diplomacy with the U.S. and launch either a long-r… https://t.co/Jg06uigvqb 7 hours ago

patrick2001wil1

Anonymous RT @NEWS1130: North Korea said Sunday leader Kim Jong Un has convened a key ruling party meeting to decide on steps to bolster the country’… 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.