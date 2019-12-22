Bigg Boss 13 promo: Rashami Desai calls Sidharth Shukla a 'H**da' in front of Salman Khan — watch video

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13, we will see Salman making it clear to Rashami Deai and Sidharth Shukla that they have been unnecessarily dragging their past issues and getting into ugly fights. Later, Salman demands an explanation from Sidharth for targeting Rashami with such strong comments. 👓 View full article

