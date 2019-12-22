Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bigg Boss 13 promo: Rashami Desai calls Sidharth Shukla a 'H**da' in front of Salman Khan — watch video

Bollywood Life Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13, we will see Salman making it clear to Rashami Deai and Sidharth Shukla that they have been unnecessarily dragging their past issues and getting into ugly fights. Later, Salman demands an explanation from Sidharth for targeting Rashami with such strong comments.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Akhiles66825227

akki tiwari (HBD) Sidharth❤ #getwellsoonsid🧡❤️💙 RT @dna: #BiggBoss13 Promo: #RashamiDesai throws tea at #SidharthShukla; #SalmanKhan says 'Mad you are!' #BB13 #BiggBoss https://t.co/imZ… 8 minutes ago

Bitni1

Bitni RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 13 promo: Rashami Desai calls Sidharth Shukla a 'H**da' in front of Salman Khan #AsimRiaz #BiggBoss #BiggBo… 10 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Bigg Boss 13 promo: Rashami Desai calls Sidharth Shukla a 'H**da' in front of Salman Khan #AsimRiaz #BiggBoss… https://t.co/6xFGMjzKBs 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.