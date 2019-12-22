Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jharkhand election results 2019: Counting of votes for 81 assembly seats to take place on Dec 23

Zee News Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
The counting of votes for 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand, which went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20, will take place on Monday (December 23). The counting of the votes will begin at 8:00 am at 24 districts headquarters. The first result is expected by around 1 pm.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mdadil28223923

god is great RT @ndtvfeed: Counting For 81 Jharkhand Assembly Seats Tomorrow https://t.co/kKrFUgZOPU 8 minutes ago

manisekhar4060

mani sekhar RT @ZeeNews: Jharkhand election results 2019: Counting for 81 assembly seats to take place on Dec 23 https://t.co/qIyHYSvn0w https://t.co/O… 39 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Jharkhand election results 2019: Counting for 81 assembly seats to take place on Dec 23 https://t.co/qIyHYSvn0w https://t.co/Oi5EM6Ksm9 1 hour ago

prameshjain12

Pramesh Jain RT @ANN_Newsable: The 81-member #Jharkhand Assembly election was held in five phases between November 30 and December 20 with the counting… 1 hour ago

ANN_Newsable

Asianet Newsable The 81-member #Jharkhand Assembly election was held in five phases between November 30 and December 20 with the cou… https://t.co/Vwi6IpkI2F 1 hour ago

MyNation

MyNation The counting for the 81 Assembly seats in #Jharkhand will begin at 8 am on December 23 #JharkhandAssemblyPolls… https://t.co/R28tkDegm8 2 hours ago

NDTVElections

NDTV Elections Counting For 81 Jharkhand Assembly Seats Tomorrow https://t.co/NknE8ElGnZ 2 hours ago

ndtvfeed

NDTV News feed Counting For 81 Jharkhand Assembly Seats Tomorrow https://t.co/kKrFUgZOPU 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.