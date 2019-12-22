Rahul accuses PM Modi, Amit Shah of dividing India, hiding behind hate Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah for 'dividing' the country and hiding behind the hate. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this