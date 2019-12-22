Global  

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets Gauahar Khan's support while fans remain divided between her and Sidharth Shukla

Sunday, 22 December 2019
Fans of Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla have been supporting them while the others were clearly divided between the two. Gauahar Khan is also pissed off at Sidharth Shukla getting a chance to speak while other contestants' opinions are lost in the sea.
