Hong Kong police, protesters clash at rally held in support of China's Uighurs

Sify Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Hong Kong, Dec 23 (ANI): Clashes broke out between Hong Kong police and protesters during a rally organised in support of China's ethnic Uighurs on Sunday.
Credit: euronews (in English)
News video: Hong Kong protest at China's treatment of Uighurs ends in violent clashes

Hong Kong protest at China's treatment of Uighurs ends in violent clashes 01:07

 Police clashed with demonstrators in Hong Kong as a rally in support of China's Uighur community descended into chaosView on euronews

Salami

Amilcar RT @Reuters: Hong Kong police use pepper spray to disperse protesters after a rally supporting China’s ethnic Uighurs https://t.co/A5bwQe8y… 40 seconds ago

yeah5005

yeah5005 RT @MailOnline: Hong Kong riot police sweep shopping malls and arrest anti-government protesters https://t.co/VLRfYS5Av8 1 minute ago

NataliAVAZYAN

Arlet Natali AVAZYAN RT @aidbrom: Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally https://t.co/XJ8PYuIpnX https://t.co/TDRSzJVuCx 2 minutes ago

aidbrom

Aidbrom International Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally https://t.co/XJ8PYuIpnX https://t.co/TDRSzJVuCx 3 minutes ago

Beterium1

Beterium RT @dwnews: Hong Kong police clashed with pro-democracy protesters rallying in solidarity with China's Uighurs. https://t.co/cEi3zmgIvW 3 minutes ago

yeah5005

yeah5005 RT @dwnews: The protest in support of Uighurs was violently put down by the Hong Kong riot police. https://t.co/7Utar2dh4O 3 minutes ago

yeah5005

yeah5005 RT @SBSNews: Clashes have taken place between police and demonstrators after a largely-peaceful rally in support of China's ethnic Uighurs… 3 minutes ago

Gander_News_i1

World News & International Relations Clashes erupt in Hong Kong as police try to clear protesters after Uighur rally https://t.co/zb6dE7nhI9 via @circleboom 3 minutes ago

