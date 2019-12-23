Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group sympathiser arrested in Awantipora Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

Security forces arrested an important terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit Jash-e-Mohmmad in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora on Monday (December 23). According to security forces, Rasiq Maqbool was involved in providing all kinds of logistics and support to the terrorists of Pakistan-based terror group in Tral area. 👓 View full article

