BJP launches social media campaign to reach out to minorities

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Hours after PM Narendra Modi gave a detailed clarification on the govt's stand regarding the National Register of Citizens (NRC) from the Ramlila Maidan, the BJP has launched a massive public awareness campaign on the social media and through its cadres to reach out to the Muslim community and dispel their doubts on the issue.
