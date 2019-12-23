Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bigg Boss 13: Do you think Salman Khan was biased towards Sidharth Shukla?

Bollywood Life Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Fans were eagerly waiting to see who would Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan support. As the episode progressed, Khan unabashedly took Sidharth Shukla's side while Rashami Desai cried inconsolably.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Salman Khan hosts special screening for ‘Dabangg 3

Salman Khan hosts special screening for ‘Dabangg 3 01:38

 Salman Khan hosts special screening for ‘Dabangg 3

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sanu06_sanu

Sanu RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 13: Do you think Salman Khan was biased towards Sidharth Shukla? https://t.co/bqjdvWZ83u 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.