Jharkhand assembly election result 2019: JMM-Congress-RJD alliance leads in initial trend, BJP trails

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

The initial trend for 43 out of 81 seats in Jharkhand Assembly election 2019 is showing that BJP is leading in 14 seats, while the Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance has grabbed the lead on 25 seats. Others are currently leading on four seats. 👓 View full article

