Jharkhand assembly election result 2019: JMM-Congress-RJD alliance leads in initial trend, BJP trails

Zee News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
The initial trend for 43 out of 81 seats in Jharkhand Assembly election 2019 is showing that BJP is leading in 14 seats, while the Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance has grabbed the lead on 25 seats. Others are currently leading on four seats.
