Pragya Thakur, airline argue over seat; flight 45 minutes late

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Pragya Thakur, BJP MP from Bhopal, had an altercation with SpiceJet officials over her seating on a Delhi-Bhopal flight on Saturday, which delayed the take-off by 45 minutes.
