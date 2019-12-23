Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Chennai box office: Sivakarthikeyan's Hero topples Dabangg 3 and Thambi to grab the top spot

Bollywood Life Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Sivakarthikeyan's Hero has performed better than Salman Khan's Dabangg3, Karthi's Thambi and Hollywood biggie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and grabbed the top position in
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nettv4uTamil

Nettv4u #Hero Leads The #ChennaiBoxOffice! Link 👉👉👉https://t.co/WpF4lcxqom #Sivakarthikeyan #Jyothika #Karthi #Sathyaraj… https://t.co/3zFTT05MpV 8 hours ago

MovieCrow

MovieCrow Sivakarthikeyan's #Hero tops Chennai Box Office for the weekend Dec 20 -22, followed by #Thambi, Dabangg3 Kaalidas… https://t.co/qSSKBJd4KG 8 hours ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Chennai box office: Sivakarthikeyan's Hero topples Dabangg 3 and Thambi to grab the top spot #ChennaiBoxOffice… https://t.co/8bIMCvBGoJ 10 hours ago

krishanthsubash

S.krishanth RT @FabFlickz: #Sivakarthikeyan #KalyaniPriyadarshan starring #HERO is expected to gross around ₹ 1.5 Cr mark at Chennai city box office by… 20 hours ago

FabFlickz

Fab Flickz #Sivakarthikeyan #KalyaniPriyadarshan starring #HERO is expected to gross around ₹ 1.5 Cr mark at Chennai city box… https://t.co/nwSjxTh1vs 22 hours ago

Prince_SK_Roman

Muthu Român 7 RT @Cinebab: #Hero Day 1 Chennai Gross - 0.54 Cr 👍 #Sivakarthikeyan's Last 4 Movies opening day Box office in CHENNAI ! - NVP - 0.58 Cr -… 1 day ago

gowri_gal

gowri_gal RT @behindwoods: Here’s how Chennai makkals received #Hero and #Thambi on its opening day - Box-office report! https://t.co/QTSVnAaH5f #S… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.