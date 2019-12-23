Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jharkhand election result 2019: List of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winners

Zee News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) contested the election in an alliance with the JMM and Congress. Jharkhand witnessed a keen battle between two national parties, the BJP and the Congress contesting with regional parties like AJSU Party, JMM, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and RJD. The JMM contested in 43 seats, Congress in 31 and the third partner in the alliance RJD fielded its candidates on seven seats.  
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: RJD calls for Bihar bandh against CAA & NRC, unruly scenes prevail in state

RJD calls for Bihar bandh against CAA & NRC, unruly scenes prevail in state 01:05

 RASHTRIYA JANATA DAL WORKERS HAVE CALLED FOR A BIHAR BANDH TODAY IN PROTEST AGAINST THE CITIZENSHIP LAW AND NRC. RJD LEADER AND FORMER Dy CM OF BIHAR TEJASHWI YADAV HAD CALLED FOR THE BANDH ON FRIDAY, URGING SUPPORTERS TO JOIN THE CAUSE. THOUGH THE CALL WAS FOR A PEACEFULPROTEST, UNRULY SCENES...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LeadtechIndia

Leadtech Constituency Wise Jharkhand Assembly Election result 2019 Winner Runner up MLA List https://t.co/ov23nrUtRH… https://t.co/Jr6AU0cHHN 41 minutes ago

sibaprasaddash

Siba Prasad Dash @rahulkanwal @IndiaToday Add jharkhand to No NRC list... Breaking News after Election Result... 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.