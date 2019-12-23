Global  

Jharkhand assembly election 2019: BJP reaches out to Sudesh Mahto's AJSU

Zee News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
With the trends of Jharkhand assembly election result showing that the state is heading towards a hung assembly, sources said that senior BJP leader are in touch with All Jharkhand Students Union chief Sudesh Mahto. As per the trends, AJSU is curently leading on eight seats, while the BJP is leading on 35 seats. The magic mark in Jharkhand is 41 seats and if BJP joins hands with AJSU then the alliance could form the next government.
