Narendra Modi, Amit Shah hiding behind hate to escape anger, says Rahul Gandhi

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 9 hours ago )

*New Delhi:* Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah for 'dividing' the country and hiding behind the hate.



The Congress leader also told the youths that the only way to 'destroy' them is by responding with love towards every Indian citizen.



"Dear Youth of... 👓 View full article

