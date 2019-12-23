Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

WH halted Ukraine aid 91 minutes after Trump-Zelensky call

Sify Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Washington, Dec 23 (IANS) Ninety-one minutes after US President Donald Trump called his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in July this year, a White House official asked that military aid to Kiev be stopped, according to newly released emails.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

breakingnewsbo1

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @mattotcha: US halted Ukraine aid 91 mins after call - About 90 minutes after US President Donald Trump called his Ukrainian counterpa… 51 minutes ago

mattotcha

Matt Willemsen US halted Ukraine aid 91 mins after call - About 90 minutes after US President Donald Trump called his Ukrainian… https://t.co/wqX03MQH3P 1 hour ago

Newskarnataka

News Karnataka WH halted Ukraine aid 91 minutes after Trump-Zelensky call https://t.co/bd18N2nzBJ #news #headlines 1 hour ago

KLFY

KLFY NEWS 10 An "explosive" email shows Ukraine aid was halted 90 minutes after Trump's phone call to Ukraine's president. https://t.co/X7K7ax2hHD 8 hours ago

Individual1_DJT

Individual-1 @realDonaldTrump You're guilty. Aid to Ukraine was halted 91 minutes after your "perfect" phone call. Resign, wit… https://t.co/Q4tNyiDAMs 9 hours ago

EccentricFlower

Columbina RT @fark: Why #MoscowMitch is afraid of a real trial in the Senate: White House dumped documents late Friday in the final minute before end… 12 hours ago

altzephcochrane

RockyD Michael Duffey, OMB, sent an email to David Norquist, DepDefSec, Eric Chewning, acting DefSec CoS,Elaine McCusker,… https://t.co/7N07ZTKDPU 12 hours ago

realnewsrealnfo

Real News ⁦@VP⁩ turns out Ukraine aid was illegally halted 90 minutes after call with Zelensky. She will yield': Pence aide '… https://t.co/DVfYOM26Yg 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.