Washington, Dec 23 (IANS) Ninety-one minutes after US President Donald Trump called his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in July this year, a White House official asked that military aid to Kiev be stopped, according to newly released emails.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @mattotcha: US halted Ukraine aid 91 mins after call - About 90 minutes after US President Donald Trump called his Ukrainian counterpa… 51 minutes ago Matt Willemsen US halted Ukraine aid 91 mins after call - About 90 minutes after US President Donald Trump called his Ukrainian… https://t.co/wqX03MQH3P 1 hour ago News Karnataka WH halted Ukraine aid 91 minutes after Trump-Zelensky call https://t.co/bd18N2nzBJ #news #headlines 1 hour ago KLFY NEWS 10 An "explosive" email shows Ukraine aid was halted 90 minutes after Trump's phone call to Ukraine's president. https://t.co/X7K7ax2hHD 8 hours ago Individual-1 @realDonaldTrump You're guilty. Aid to Ukraine was halted 91 minutes after your "perfect" phone call. Resign, wit… https://t.co/Q4tNyiDAMs 9 hours ago Columbina RT @fark: Why #MoscowMitch is afraid of a real trial in the Senate: White House dumped documents late Friday in the final minute before end… 12 hours ago RockyD Michael Duffey, OMB, sent an email to David Norquist, DepDefSec, Eric Chewning, acting DefSec CoS,Elaine McCusker,… https://t.co/7N07ZTKDPU 12 hours ago Real News ⁦@VP⁩ turns out Ukraine aid was illegally halted 90 minutes after call with Zelensky. She will yield': Pence aide '… https://t.co/DVfYOM26Yg 14 hours ago