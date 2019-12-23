Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Banksy's nativity scene decries plight of Palestinians

Sify Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Ramallah, Dec 23 (IANS) A hotel in the Palestinian city of Bethlehem has unveiled a nativity scene by anonymous British street artist Banksy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Banksy brings war-scarred manger scene to Bethlehem

Banksy brings war-scarred manger scene to Bethlehem 00:45

 British street artist Banksy has brought a sombre Christmas spirit to a hotel he founded in Bethlehem, with a manger scene invoking the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArtByAlida

Alida will forever miss @DerbyCon RT @LAHT: Banksy’s Nativity Scene Decries Plight of Palestinians https://t.co/IHOazPBw58 6 hours ago

LAHT

LatAm Herald Tribune Banksy’s Nativity Scene Decries Plight of Palestinians https://t.co/IHOazPBw58 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.