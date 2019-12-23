Global  

Jharkhand Assembly election result 2019: Raghubar Das fails to woo voters as BJP trails

Zee News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Just before the election, BJP's ally All Jharkhand Students Union of Sudesh Mahto broke away following differences over sharing of seats which seems to have hit the party hard. Raghubar Das faced a tough opponent in Jamshedpur East seats from BJP rebel Saryu Roy who had launched a scathing and vicious attack on the former's working style.
