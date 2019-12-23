Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Your job is not to trouble us': Irked flyer tells Pragya Thakur who delayed Spicejet flight

Mid-Day Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
An argument broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur and other people on board a Delhi to Bhopal Spicejet flight over the allotment of a seat.

Thakur had filed a complaint with the Bhopal Airport Director alleging that she was not allotted the seat booked and the conduct of the airline crew was not...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RealGurkanwal

🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 RT @dna: 'Your job is not to trouble us': BJP MP #PragyaSinghThakur delays flight, argues with fellow passenger - Watch video https://t.co… 6 seconds ago

v_palestine

गायतुँड़े RT @htTweets: “You are people’s representative. Your job is not to trouble us," a passenger could be heard telling MP Pragya Thakur in the… 7 seconds ago

PinkFortitude

Holly Bertone, CNHP, PMP Do you have trouble falling asleep? Do you toss and turn? Wake up in the middle of the night and can't fall back as… https://t.co/zUzJ39A5Bw 16 seconds ago

LeoShtpost

Larry RT @SamSykesSwears: hiding your true feelings often leads to trouble hiding your true power level is sometimes necessary 22 seconds ago

_reamoM

Reamogetse Mashi Go through so much trouble and so many steps to get your face clean... only for someone to come and touch it unprov… https://t.co/x8HzvVYr2h 38 seconds ago

vijayprakashu8

Vijay Upadhyay RT @VinodSharmaView: "Your job is not to trouble us": Irate passengers slam BJP MP Pragya Thakur for delaying flight | WATCH - India News h… 53 seconds ago

greatairi

🏁मनोज शर्मा🏁 RT @htTweets: “You are people’s representative. Your job is not to trouble us," a passenger could be heard telling MP Pragya Thakurin the v… 54 seconds ago

Freddiewhite23

Freddie White ⚽️ @AyeReadyPod @scotsunsport No players were hit, not one!! As I said a small group come up to your end, not condonin… https://t.co/eN2sAi7T3z 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.