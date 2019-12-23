Global  

JMM-Congress-RJD alliance leads in Jharkhand, talks with Babulal Marandi's JVM

Zee News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
The Congress has spoken to former ally Babulal Marandi whose party JVM is leading on at least 4 seats. However, JVM has not given any assurance to the Congress leaders so far, but have said that the party will hold talks only after the final results are out.
News video: Watch: Babulal Marandi on whether JVM(P) will support BJP or JMM in Jharkhand

Watch: Babulal Marandi on whether JVM(P) will support BJP or JMM in Jharkhand 02:22

 JVM(P) Chief Babulal Marandi has said that the Jharkhand election results have not been as per his party’s expectation.

