Jharkhand Assembly election result 2019: Congress-JMM alliance likely to form government

Zee News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
According to trends, the BJP is leading on 27 and the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is ahead in 43 seats. The AJSU and the JVM are leading on three and four seats respectively.
