Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart's Jumanji: The Next Level continues its phenomenal run at the box office

Bollywood Life Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart's Jumanji: The Next Level also features Nick Jonas, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, and Madison Iseman in key roles
0
Recent related videos from verified sources

Kevin Hart finds basketball star on his lap at Christmas [Video]Kevin Hart finds basketball star on his lap at Christmas

Comedian Kevin Hart had a Christmas Day surprise when two top basketball players landed on his lap.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL movie - Holiday Theater Surprise [Video]JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL movie - Holiday Theater Surprise

JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL movie - Holiday Theater Surprise Spreading #JUMANJI Holiday Cheer Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart brought a next level surprise to some lucky #JUMANJI moviegoers! Thanks to..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 04:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Mardaani 2' and 'Jumanji' excel at the BO

The audience has witnessed ample of box office clashes in 2019 but the ones which are still battling it out at the box office are Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 2' and...
IndiaTimes

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart get into Christmas spirit

Washington D.C. (USA), Dec 22 (ANI): Christmas is around the corner and the 'Jumanji' co-stars, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart got into the festive spirit.
Sify


Tweets about this

haleyarob

•H• RT @GMA: Christmas came early for these @jumanjimovie fans thanks to the duo that is Dwayne @TheRock Johnson and @KevinHart4real! https://t… 28 minutes ago

swtnrse05

Joy Popoola RT @Stadium: Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) Starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. https://t.co/JtjyuS43M6 35 minutes ago

Stadium

Stadium Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) Starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. https://t.co/JtjyuS43M6 52 minutes ago

Sxmto_

... Dwayne Johnson alone talks toooo much. Now imagine him and Kevin Hart in a movie - I'm not seeing Jumanji cos I'm n… https://t.co/vniUejZ1f5 7 hours ago

HenrySeeliger

henry seeliger The next Star Wars trilogy should be directed by Michael Bay and star Kevin Hart and Dwayne the rock Johnson 7 hours ago

LeeGermon1

Lee Germon RT @THR: Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock), Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real), Jack Black (@jackblack) and @karengillan are back and ready to take on th… 7 hours ago

LeeGermon1

Lee Germon RT @IGN: Watch as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hart perform famous Dany DeVito and Danny Glover lines. https://t.co/QrjLWUROGG 8 hours ago

Bossladyamandaj

Amanda J LADbible: Roles Reversed -Dwayne The Rock Johnson Impersonates Kevin Hart https://t.co/VG9jHvItSJ via @YouTube… https://t.co/FcTItd0N7Y 9 hours ago

