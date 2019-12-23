Global  

3 killed in 4 separate US shootings

Sify Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Washington, Dec 23 (IANS) Three people were killed and seven others injured in four separate shootings in the US city of Baltimore, Maryland state, authorities said.
News video: Police Investigating 2 Separate Shootings Across Baltimore

Police Investigating 2 Separate Shootings Across Baltimore 00:26

 Police in Baltimore are investigating after two separate shootings within 10 minutes apart of each other Friday night.

