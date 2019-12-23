Global  

Salman Khan now a WWE Champion post the release of Dabangg 3

Bollywood Life Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
In November 2019, Salman Khan in his Chulbul Pandey character shot a promo with WWE. India's very own Chulbul Pandey can now celebrate his signature 'hip' step with a title belt worthy of a champion.
