Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ukraine aid withheld 91 mins after Trump-Zelensky call

Sify Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Washington, Dec 23 (IANS) Ninety-one minutes after US President Donald Trump called his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in July this year, the White House asked that military aid to Kiev be stopped, according to a newly released email.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Report: Trump Admin Threatened Presidential Veto Over Ukraine Aid Language In Spending Package [Video]Report: Trump Admin Threatened Presidential Veto Over Ukraine Aid Language In Spending Package

The Washington Post reports the Trump administration threatened a presidential veto over language concerning Ukraine aid in the spending package.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:43Published

Latest Impeachment Hearing's Dueling Narratives: 'Clear and Present Danger' or 'Baloney' [Video]Latest Impeachment Hearing's Dueling Narratives: 'Clear and Present Danger' or 'Baloney'

The lawyers for both parties on the Intelligence Committee where the initial public hearings were held last month, had the opportunity to present findings from their respective investigations.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US moved to freeze Ukraine aid 90 minutes after Trump phone call

US moved to freeze Ukraine aid 90 minutes after Trump phone callA US budget official told the Pentagon to "hold off" on military aid to Kiev 90 minutes after a controversial phone call between President Donald Trump and his...
WorldNews Also reported by •France 24Sydney Morning HeraldSifySeattle TimesRIA Nov.New Zealand HeraldNewsyMediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AbsoluteIndNews

Absolute India Ukraine aid withheld 91 mins after Trump-Zelensky call – Latest English News | Absolute India News… https://t.co/U3C5zjobEs 54 minutes ago

UPH_2016

UPHINDIA Ukraine aid withheld 91 mins after Trump-Zelensky call https://t.co/kM7g3ziWSU https://t.co/3LBRvaBhgg 5 hours ago

anshujiofficial

Anshu Sharma RT @republic: US withheld Ukraine aid 90 mins after Trump-Zelensky phone call https://t.co/l0h0VJHusL 8 hours ago

republic

Republic US withheld Ukraine aid 90 mins after Trump-Zelensky phone call https://t.co/l0h0VJHusL 8 hours ago

MoAhmed93

m a RT @ProMediaRes1: The #WhiteHouse withheld Ukraine aid just 90 mins after the #Zelensky call. https://t.co/rKnMEMG5q8 14 hours ago

ProMediaRes1

Pete @ProMediaRes1 The #WhiteHouse withheld Ukraine aid just 90 mins after the #Zelensky call. https://t.co/rKnMEMG5q8 15 hours ago

kincaid323

Kincaid @RoyBlunt @CNNSotu To justify Trump's #UkraineExtortion, you claimed Obama "made plenty of mistakes on Ukraine". Di… https://t.co/DD3sGRlzdw 16 hours ago

Aaron26382680

Aaron @BrandonTMcNally @KimBrow00458847 @marquesstewart @kristopherleec @ChrisBEsq @KamalaHarris 90 mins after the call w… https://t.co/Xgnt3ejXKn 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.