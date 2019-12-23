Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das trails by 771 votes in Jamshedpur (East) seat Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Das, the BJP candidate, has secured 13,708 votes while Roy got 14,479 votes so far. Roy, a former Jharkhand minister, had quit the Raghubar Das cabinet and the BJP after he was denied a ticket from Jamshedpur (West) seat, from where he had won in the 2014 polls. On the other hand, opposition JMM-Congress-RJD alliance chief ministerial candidate Hemant Soren is leading from Barhait and Dumka seats by 8,616 and 3,188 votes respectively. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Devdiscourse Jharkhand poll results: Raghubar Das trails by over 4500 votes in Jamshedpur East https://t.co/JN7azcWGPK 1 minute ago Newsd "I will remain as an independent candidate and support or oppose the policies of government on its merit," says Sar… https://t.co/HwLArflGoT 9 minutes ago Auto World Mag RT @NewsX: Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019 Live Updates: CM Raghubar Das trails by 700 votes, independent Saryu Roy leads with 14,… 27 minutes ago Lilia Fors Jharkhand Election Results 2019: While BJP rebel and independent candidate Saryu Roy has so far secured 14,479 vote… https://t.co/En6mSbUVcs 27 minutes ago Swani Kumar Maharaj RT @Dharma2X: @Swamy39 Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Live Updates: CM Raghubar Das trails Independent Candidate Saryu Rai by 4,643 votes… 42 minutes ago Subhratanu Chatterjee RT @news18dotcom: At 2:15 pm, Raghubar Das trails by 4, 643 votes from Jamshedpur East while independent candidate Saryu Rai leads. #Jhar… 46 minutes ago Dharma @Swamy39 Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Live Updates: CM Raghubar Das trails Independent Candidate Saryu Rai by 4,… https://t.co/5dBgMl6MtZ 51 minutes ago News18.com At 2:15 pm, Raghubar Das trails by 4, 643 votes from Jamshedpur East while independent candidate Saryu Rai leads.… https://t.co/6H4iqlM3Vg 1 hour ago