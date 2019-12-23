Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das trails by 771 votes in Jamshedpur (East) seat

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Das, the BJP candidate, has secured 13,708 votes while Roy got 14,479 votes so far. Roy, a former Jharkhand minister, had quit the Raghubar Das cabinet and the BJP after he was denied a ticket from Jamshedpur (West) seat, from where he had won in the 2014 polls. On the other hand, opposition JMM-Congress-RJD alliance chief ministerial candidate Hemant Soren is leading from Barhait and Dumka seats by 8,616 and 3,188 votes respectively.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Jharkhand poll results: Raghubar Das trails by over 4500 votes in Jamshedpur East https://t.co/JN7azcWGPK 1 minute ago

GetNewsd

Newsd "I will remain as an independent candidate and support or oppose the policies of government on its merit," says Sar… https://t.co/HwLArflGoT 9 minutes ago

autoworldmag

Auto World Mag RT @NewsX: Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019 Live Updates: CM Raghubar Das trails by 700 votes, independent Saryu Roy leads with 14,… 27 minutes ago

ForsLilia

Lilia Fors Jharkhand Election Results 2019: While BJP rebel and independent candidate Saryu Roy has so far secured 14,479 vote… https://t.co/En6mSbUVcs 27 minutes ago

swanikmaharaj

Swani Kumar Maharaj RT @Dharma2X: @Swamy39 Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Live Updates: CM Raghubar Das trails Independent Candidate Saryu Rai by 4,643 votes… 42 minutes ago

SubhratanuChat1

Subhratanu Chatterjee RT @news18dotcom: At 2:15 pm, Raghubar Das trails by 4, 643 votes from Jamshedpur East while independent candidate Saryu Rai leads. #Jhar… 46 minutes ago

Dharma2X

Dharma @Swamy39 Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Live Updates: CM Raghubar Das trails Independent Candidate Saryu Rai by 4,… https://t.co/5dBgMl6MtZ 51 minutes ago

news18dotcom

News18.com At 2:15 pm, Raghubar Das trails by 4, 643 votes from Jamshedpur East while independent candidate Saryu Rai leads.… https://t.co/6H4iqlM3Vg 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.