Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jharkhand elections: Who is Hemant Soren?

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Hemant Soren is the working president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and is the son of former Union minister and tribal leader Shibu Soren. Hemant was pushed into the senior JMM leadership in 2009 after the sudden death of his elder brother Durga. He became the state's youngest chief minister in 2013.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Democracy not in BJP s pocket Hemant Soren ahead of Jharkhand results

Democracy not in BJP s pocket Hemant Soren ahead of Jharkhand results 01:15

 Democracy not in BJP s pocket Hemant Soren ahead of Jharkhand results

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ndtv

NDTV #ResultsWithNDTV | "Friends today are in the last leg of #Jharkhand elections. Grateful to the people of Jharkhand… https://t.co/uZpi6uhAyb 3 seconds ago

WeWantRahul

Rahul Gandhi as next PM of INDIA RT @TheQuint: All eyes are on #HemantSoren, the most favoured CM candidate in #Jharkhand, as the opposition’s JMM-Congress-RJD alliance see… 17 seconds ago

SRaj987

NehruGandhi RT @htTweets: #JharkhandElectionResults | @HemantSorenJMM is all set to be the next chief minister of Jharkhand after trends at 4:45 pm sho… 20 seconds ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation I thank the voters of Jharkhand for the clear mandate, says JMM leader Hemant Soren @HemantSorenJMM Follow LIVE u… https://t.co/5oaw0Fwtaz 31 seconds ago

TheQuint

The Quint All eyes are on #HemantSoren, the most favoured CM candidate in #Jharkhand, as the opposition’s JMM-Congress-RJD al… https://t.co/gXPzrdkoga 1 minute ago

RadhaAzure

Radha Srinivasan RT @firstpost: #JharkhandAssemblyElections | In Dumka, Hemant Soren is leading by 8,476 votes against the #BJP's Lois Marandi. If the JMM-l… 3 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times #JharkhandElectionResults | @HemantSorenJMM is all set to be the next chief minister of Jharkhand after trends at 4… https://t.co/gaPLZFxH2Z 3 minutes ago

sujith_JJSK

JJ சுஜித் JMM-Congress-RJD alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress… https://t.co/ji0no4RPCA 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.