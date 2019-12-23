Global  

Jharkhand elections: Who is Hemant Soren?

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Hemant Soren is the working president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and is the son of former Union minister and tribal leader Shibu Soren. Hemant was pushed into the senior JMM leadership in 2009 after the sudden death of his elder brother Durga. He became the state's youngest chief minister in 2013.
