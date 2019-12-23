Global  

Jharkhand poll trends set Twitter abuzz

Zee News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
#JharkhandElectionResults trended on Twitter with 12.2K tweets whereas #JharkhandassemblyPolls got 28.1K tweets. According to the Election Commission, the BJP led on 28 seats while the Grand Alliance comprising the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Congress, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal led on 41 of the total 81 seats.
