No more tears: 790 tonnes of imported onion reach India

Sify Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
An approximately 12,000-tonne of onion shipment is expected to arrive by end of December, he stated. State-run MMTC, which is importing the key kitchen staple on behalf of the government, has contracted 49,500 tonne of onion so far.
790 tonnes of imported onion reach India; some sent to A.P., Delhi: Govt. official

An approximately 12,000-tonne of onion shipment is expected to arrive by end of December, a senior Consumer Affairs Ministry official said
