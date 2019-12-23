Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kisan Diwas: Twitterati thank farmers for providing their meals

Mid-Day Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Kisan Diwas or National Farmer’s Day is celebrated to remember the contributions of the farmers of the country for helping us provide food on the table. It marks the birth anniversary of India’s fifth prime minister Choudhary Charan Singh, who served the post from July 1979 to January 1980.

Singh is known for introducing...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.