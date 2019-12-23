Kisan Diwas: Twitterati thank farmers for providing their meals

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Kisan Diwas or National Farmer’s Day is celebrated to remember the contributions of the farmers of the country for helping us provide food on the table. It marks the birth anniversary of India’s fifth prime minister Choudhary Charan Singh, who served the post from July 1979 to January 1980.



Singh is known for introducing... 👓 View full article

