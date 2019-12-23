Jharkhand victory shows BJP can be defeated if opposition unites, Chidambaram says Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said the Jharkhand election results prove that BJP can be defeated if the opposition puts up a fight unitedly. 👓 View full article

