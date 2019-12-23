Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jharkhand victory shows BJP can be defeated if opposition unites, Chidambaram says

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said the Jharkhand election results prove that BJP can be defeated if the opposition puts up a fight unitedly.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thaiparampil

thaiparampil Jharkhand victory shows BJP can be defeated if opposition unites, Chidambaram says https://t.co/O2GAPBaPuO 43 seconds ago

anti_corrupt_01

RP_tweet's✒ RT @TOIIndiaNews: Jharkhand victory shows BJP can be defeated if opposition unites, Chidambaram says https://t.co/LAZRkliW6S 10 minutes ago

balpallavi

BCMenon This thug still dreaming to become India's finance minister again. But BJP alone can put behind bars all the lead… https://t.co/v7YDFORtcl 12 minutes ago

qurhat_imtiyaz

IMTIYAZ HUSSAIN Jharkhand victory shows BJP can be defeated if opposition unites, Chidambaram says | India News - Times of India https://t.co/FJ2oosVSi9 21 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Jharkhand victory shows BJP can be defeated if opposition unites, Chidambaram says https://t.co/LAZRkliW6S 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.