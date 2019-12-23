Three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested three terrorist associates with links to banned terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad. The terrorists have been identified as Idrees Ahmed Mir, Mudassir Ahmed Tantray both residents of Waripora Kulgam and Shahid Nazir Wani resident of Kutpura Shopian. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this CARTOPOL RT @ZeeNews: Three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian https://t.co/HfY740gDXW https://t.co/uSlG6kdD4W 3 minutes ago Zee News Three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian https://t.co/HfY740gDXW https://t.co/uSlG6kdD4W 2 hours ago