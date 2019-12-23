Global  

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Zee News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested three terrorist associates with links to banned terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad. The terrorists have been identified as Idrees Ahmed Mir, Mudassir Ahmed Tantray both residents of Waripora Kulgam and Shahid Nazir Wani resident of Kutpura Shopian.
