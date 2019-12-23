Global  

Jaaved Jaaferi goes off Twitter temporarily, says 'Can't handle trolling and hate'

Bollywood Life Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Jaaved Jaaferi announced on Sunday that he is going on a temporary break from social media. In his tweet, he mentioned that he cannot handle the trolling and hate and will be back once the situations improve
