Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pens a heartwarming wish for her 'golden couple', her parents, on their anniversary — view post

Bollywood Life Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram handle to wish her parents, father, Krishnaraj Rai and mother, Brinda Rai on their wedding anniversary. Sharing a throwback picture, Aishwarya turned emotional and wrote a special message.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Aaradhya Bachchan: Will awake in a world where I'll be loved, respected

Aaradhya Bachchan: Will awake in a world where I'll be loved, respected 00:54

 Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya has delivered a powerful speech at her school's annual day event, where she said she wants to wake up in a new age, in a new world where she will be safe, where she will be loved and respected. A video where Aaradhya can be seen delivering the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.