Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pens a heartwarming wish for her 'golden couple', her parents, on their anniversary — view post
Monday, 23 December 2019 () Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram handle to wish her parents, father, Krishnaraj Rai and mother, Brinda Rai on their wedding anniversary. Sharing a throwback picture, Aishwarya turned emotional and wrote a special message.
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya has delivered a powerful speech at her school's annual day event, where she said she wants to wake up in a new age, in a new world where she will be safe, where she will be loved and respected. A video where Aaradhya can be seen delivering the...