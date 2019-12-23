Global  

Bigg Boss 13 preview: Mahira Sharma and Madhurima Tuli deny doing their duties, leaving the housemates irritated

Bollywood Life Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Bigg Boss 13 preview: Mahira Sharma for a change denies her breakfast duty. While Mahira's immature behavior concerns the house, Madhurima too refuses to wash her portion of breakfast vessels
News video: Koena Mitra INSULTS Bigg Boss 13 Makers And Contestants For FIGHTING In The House!

Koena Mitra INSULTS Bigg Boss 13 Makers And Contestants For FIGHTING In The House! 02:02

 Ex Bigg Boss contestant Koena Mitra angry reaction about the housemates and their ugly next level fight. watch the whole story to know more.

Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan, Madhurima Tuli and Shefali Bagga caught in mid-week eviction

Bigg Boss 13: Will there be a midnight eviction in the house? Salman Khan hints at triple eviction this week
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-DaySify

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Rohit Shetty entertains the housemates

Just like every day, fights over breakfast has become a routine inside the house. Paras highlights that Arhaan has failed to complete his duties. Arhaan...
Zee News Also reported by •Bollywood LifeMid-DaySify

