Senior diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla appointed foreign secretary

The government has named Harsh Vardhan Shringla , currently serving as India’s ambassador to the US, as the next foreign secretary. Shringla, a topper in 1984 batch of the civil services is likely to take over soon after Republic Day, 2020. Shringla will take over from the incumbent , Vijay Gokhale, an expert on China and East Asia , who succeeded S. Jaishankar as foreign secretary in January 2018.