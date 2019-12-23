Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Senior diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla appointed foreign secretary

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
The government has named Harsh Vardhan Shringla, currently serving as India’s ambassador to the US, as the next foreign secretary. Shringla, a topper in 1984 batch of the civil services is likely to take over soon after Republic Day, 2020. Shringla will take over from the incumbent, Vijay Gokhale, an expert on China and East Asia, who succeeded S. Jaishankar as foreign secretary in January 2018.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dunn family 'devastated' US diplomat's wife is still driving [Video]Dunn family 'devastated' US diplomat's wife is still driving

The family of Harry Dunn, who died in a road accident in August when the car of a US diplomat's wife allegedly collided with his motorcycle, have met the Foreign Secretary to call for the woman to be..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Trump Russian Ambassador Nominee: Seeking Foreign Help In Elections Is Against U.S. Values [Video]Trump Russian Ambassador Nominee: Seeking Foreign Help In Elections Is Against U.S. Values

During his confirmation hearing to be confirmed Ambassador to Russia, Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan says soliciting a foreign investigation into a domestic political rival would not be “in..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harsh Vardhan Shringla appointed foreign secretary

He will take over the charge on January 29 after incumbent Vijay Keshav Gokhale’s “two-year term” ends a day before.
Hindu

Harsh Vardhan Shringla appointed new Foreign Secretary, to take charge on January 29

A career diplomat, Shringla has held a variety of positions in New Delhi and abroad in the course of a diplomatic career spanning 35 years
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

beingvick

विक्की 🇮🇳 RT @Cold_Peace_: Congrats to Amb. @HarshShringla, India's new foreign secretary. He's done an incredible job the last few years as ambassad… 1 minute ago

Gokul_Sahni

Gokul Sahni Senior diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla appointed foreign secretary https://t.co/M4Vl2mhBQE 9 minutes ago

Cold_Peace_

Jeff M. Smith Congrats to Amb. @HarshShringla, India's new foreign secretary. He's done an incredible job the last few years as a… https://t.co/KOXg9Zj08X 11 minutes ago

_PankaJKhajuria

Pankaj Khajuria RT @IBagchiTOI: Senior diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla appointed foreign secretary https://t.co/oWXtF9jD1v via @timesofindia 16 minutes ago

vineet_sst

Vineet Kumar RT @horror06: Senior diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla appointed foreign secretary https://t.co/BQpz837W2n via @timesofindia 21 minutes ago

Gravity_v20

Gravity 2.0 ! RT @TOIIndiaNews: Senior diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla appointed foreign secretary https://t.co/iCSF6OSTnf 21 minutes ago

RealGurkanwal

🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 RT @PTI_News: Senior diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla appointed Foreign Secretary: Personnel Ministry 25 minutes ago

arindamES

arindambanerjee Senior diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla (IFS 1984) appointed Foreign Secretary. @Ei_Samay 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.