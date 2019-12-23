Global  

Jharkhand Assembly election result 2019: Raghubar Das bites the dust, BJP routed

Zee News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Five years of stable government by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to impress the voters as the party was routed in Jharkhand Assembly election 2019 whose result was declared on Monday. Even chief minister Raghubar Das, accused of sidelining other leaders, taking unilateral decision which were against the people and failing to ensure unity in the rank and file, failed tp hold on to his Jamshedpur East Assembly constituency which he had been winning since 1995 when Jharkhand was part of Bihar.
